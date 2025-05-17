Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti clash over Tulbul project amid Indo-Pak row

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti were involved in a sharp exchange on social media on Friday over the Tulbul Navigation Project, amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The exchange began after Omar Abdullah posted a video on X of an aerial survey of Wular Lake in Bandipora. In the post, Abdullah highlighted the Tulbul Navigation Barrage visible in the footage and noted that work on the project had started in the early 1980s, but was later abandoned under pressure from Pakistan, which cited the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

“Now that the IWT has been ‘temporarily suspended’, I wonder if we will be able to resume the project,” he wrote, adding that it would help Jammu and Kashmir utilise the Jhelum River for navigation and improve power generation in downstream projects.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti responded by calling Abdullah’s comments “dangerously provocative”. In her post, she said, “At a time when both countries have just stepped back from the brink of a full-fledged war – with Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt – such statements are not only irresponsible but also dangerously provocative. Weaponising something as essential and life-giving as water is not only inhumane but also risks internationalising what should remain a bilateral matter.”

ALSO READ: Shehbaz Sharif makes U-turn, confirms Indian missile strike on Pak airbase The Tulbul project, proposed in 1984, aimed to regulate the flow of the Jhelum River through a barrage at the lake’s outlet near Sopore. Pakistan opposed the move, calling it a violation of the IWT, and the project was later stalled due to the outbreak of militancy. Talks between India and Pakistan have not led to its revival.

Also Read

Abdullah responded to Mufti’s remarks, accusing her of seeking “cheap publicity points” and appeasing “people sitting across the border”. He said, “The IWT has been one of the biggest historic betrayals of the interests of the people of J&K. Opposing a blatantly unfair treaty is in no way, shape, size or form warmongering.”

Mufti hit back by invoking historical references, saying, “Your esteemed grandfather Sheikh Sahab advocated accession to Pakistan for over two decades after losing power. But post being reinstated as Chief Minister, he suddenly reversed his stance by aligning with India.” She added that the PDP has “consistently upheld its convictions and commitments”.

Abdullah replied by referring to Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, calling him “Kashmir’s tallest leader” and blasted Mehbooba Mufti for targeting his legacy. “I’ll rise above the gutter you want to take this conversation to, by keeping the late Mufti Sahib and ‘North Pole South Pole’ out of this,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Pak's 7-year itch resurfaces, but is India's deterrence enough this time? The term “North Pole South Pole” refers to the ideological differences between PDP and BJP during their coalition government.

PDP leader and MLA Waheed Para also joined the debate, accusing Abdullah of trying to “sabotage the ceasefire efforts” between India and Pakistan. “This comes from a Chief Minister who tried to sabotage ceasefire efforts with war cries… Now he dares to accuse a former CM of ‘pleasing people across’?” Para posted.