Home / India News / Committed to complete pending work left behind by previous govt: Delhi CM

Committed to complete pending work left behind by previous govt: Delhi CM

CM Rekha Gupta said a scheme for providing grant to senior citizens associations was stopped by the AAP government, that is being revived by her government which is arranging to pay their dues

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta damaged roads and streets will be repaired and relaid (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP government in Delhi is committed to complete the pending work left behind by the previous regime in the public interest, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

Inaugurating work for laying of water pipeline in her Shalimarbagh constituency, Gupta said that all the incompleted development work that were started during previous AAP government will be completed in a transparent manner.

ALSO READ: Our govt will bring modernisation plan for mandis: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

"Our priority is that public work should not stop. We are presently busy with clearing liabilities of the previous government like the incompleted work and pending dues," Gupta said.

She said a scheme for providing grant to senior citizens associations was stopped by the AAP government, that is being revived by her government which is arranging to pay their dues.

She said that in the first phase of development work in Shalimarbagh, water and sewer lines are being laid and repaired in various residential blocks and in the next phase, damaged roads and streets will be repaired and relaid.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NIA arrests two members of ISIS sleeper cell's module from Mumbai airport

Bihar cabinet approves renaming of Gaya town to 'Gaya Ji' citing sentiment

Highlights: IIFT's proposal to open first offshore campus in Dubai approved by Centre

Bar Council of India urges SCBA to organise farewell for Justice Trivedi

UK HC rejected Nirav Modi's bail keeping in mind sheer quantum of fraud: ED

Topics :Rekha GuptaDelhiDelhi governmentAAP government

First Published: May 17 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story