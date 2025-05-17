Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Shehbaz Sharif makes U-turn, confirms Indian missile strike on Pak airbase

Shehbaz Sharif makes U-turn, confirms Indian missile strike on Pak airbase

In a rare admission, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Indian missiles struck Nur Khan Airbase on May 10, breaking from Pakistan's usual stance of denial

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

Shehbaz Sharif confirmed India’s strike on Nur Khan airbase during Operation Sindoor, saying Army chief Asim Munir informed him at 2:30am on May 10.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that India launched ballistic missile strikes on Nur Khan Airbase and other locations on 10 May, marking a rare moment of candour in Pakistan’s typically guarded response to Indian military actions.
 
Speaking during a ceremony at the Pakistan Monument on Friday, Sharif revealed that he was informed of the strikes by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir during the early hours of the day.
 
“At around 2:30 am on 10 May, General Syed Asim Munir called me on a secure line and informed me that India’s ballistic missiles have hit Nur Khan Airbase and other areas. Our Air Force used homegrown technology to save our country, and they even used modern gadgets and technology on Chinese jets,” Sharif said, according to Geo News.
 
 
This direct confirmation starkly contrasts with Pakistan’s usual policy of denying or downplaying Indian military operations on its soil. 

Also Read

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

Best of BS Opinion: How we manage change can turn the future around

India-Pakistan, India-Pakistan flag

Pak's 7-year itch resurfaces, but is India's deterrence enough this time?

Rajnath Singh (Photo: X@rajnathsingh)

IMF funding to Pakistan akin to backing terror, says Rajnath Singh

Gold, jewellery

GJC calls on gem traders to stop business with Turkiye, Azerbaijan

AIRPORT

Çelebi files plea in Delhi HC against revoking of its security clearance

 

Operation Sindoor

 
The missile strikes came in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, launched by India on 7 May as a retaliatory action against the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.
 
Indian Armed Forces reportedly targeted terror camps and infrastructure deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to the Indian military, the coordinated strikes killed over 100 militants linked to terror groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.
 

Pakistan’s retaliation and India’s counter-offensive

 
Following the initial strikes, Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and Jammu and Kashmir. Drone incursions were also attempted in several border areas.
 
India then launched a second wave of strikes, reportedly destroying key radar systems, communication centres, and airfield facilities across 11 Pakistani airbases, severely impairing Pakistan’s military infrastructure. 
 

Ceasefire agreement reached

 
The exchange of fire and airstrikes came to a halt after both nations reportedly agreed to a cessation of hostilities on 10 May, shortly after the final wave of Indian strikes.
 
The recent developments mark one of the most serious military escalations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in recent years.
  (With ANI inputs)

More From This Section

Bhupendra Yadav in Nepal

Mountain Dialogue: India, Nepal pledge deeper climate, biodiversity ties

India-EU

EU, India join hands to fight marine pollution, develop hydrogen tech

Jairam Ramesh

Govt to send all-party delegations abroad to expose Pakistan on terrorism

Rajnath Singh

'IMF should re-think funding to Pakistan': Rajnath says aid may fuel terror

Security forces,army,soilder

Six terrorists gunned down in two major operations in Kashmir: Indian Army

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif Operation Sindoor India-Pak conflict India-Pakistan conflict Pahalgam attack BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon