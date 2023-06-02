Home / Companies / News / On-time performance of Air India, SpiceJet drops significantly in May

On-time performance of Air India, SpiceJet drops significantly in May

Meanwhile, Tata group's other airlines-AirAsia India and Vistara-were able to improve their OTPs in May

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Premium
On-time performance of Air India, SpiceJet drops significantly in May

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air India's on-time performance (OTP) went from the second best among the major carriers in April to the second worst in May, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). The airline's OTP dropped from 91.63 per cent in April to 83.27 per cent in May, according to data reviewed by Business Standard.
Meanwhile, Tata group’s other airlines-AirAsia India and Vistara-were able to improve their OTPs in May.

SpiceJet, which has been at the bottom of OTP charts for the past few months, saw further decrease in its punctuality. Its OTPs in April and May were 72.84 per cent and 66.91 per cent, respectively, according to the MoCA data. The budget carrier scheduled about 10 per cent fewer flights in May as compared to April, according to aviation analytics firm Cirum.
Akasa Air retained the top spot in the OTP rankings. However, its OTP dropped from 95.1 per cent to 92.87 per cent. IndiGo -- India's largest carrier -- retained its OTP at around 89.75 per cent. None of the six major airlines responded to the queries sent by Business Standard on this matter.

On-time performance (OTP) of Indian carriers

  IndiGo Air India SpiceJet Vistara Go First AirAsia India  Akasa Air
Apr-23 89.97 91.63 72.84 87.77 83.50 84.17 95.10
May-23 89.75 83.27 66.91 89.70 NA 86.13 92.87

Source: Ministry of Civil Aviation

Also Read

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Aviation ministry lists five-point action plan to decongest Delhi airport

Skyrocketing airfares: GoFirst's absence, thunderstorms, demand to blame

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Environment tech startups raised $2.1 bn in FY23 amid funding winter

Gujarat firm gets notice as poor-quality eye drops infect 30 Sri Lankans

Foods give ITC an appetite for diversification, recipe for margin expansion

Netflix, Disney and Amazon to challenge India's tobacco rules for streaming

Royal Enfield with Triveni Group starts operation of assembly unit in Nepal

Topics :Air IndiaCivil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story