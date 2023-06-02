On-time performance of Air India, SpiceJet drops significantly in May

Meanwhile, Tata group’s other airlines-AirAsia India and Vistara-were able to improve their OTPs in May.

Air India's on-time performance (OTP) went from the second best among the major carriers in April to the second worst in May, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). The airline's OTP dropped from 91.63 per cent in April to 83.27 per cent in May, according to data reviewed by Business Standard.