Landslide on Kedarnath route: Death toll at 5 after 4 more bodies recovered

Bodies of four more pilgrims were recovered on Tuesday from the debris of a landslide that occurred on Monday evening on the Kedarnath route, taking the toll in the incident to five, officials said.

More pilgrims could be trapped under the debris, Rudraprayag Police said on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A group of pilgrims returning from a visit to Kedarnath were trapped in the landslide at around 7.20 pm on Monday.

SDRF and NDRF personnel had launched a rescue operation immediately and retrieved one body of a pilgrim identified as Gopal (50) from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh besides rescuing three others who were rushed to Sonprayag in an ambulance.