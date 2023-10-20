Home / India News / One killed, 34 injured as bus overturns in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district

One killed, 34 injured as bus overturns in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district

The incident took place around 6 am when the driver of the bus, which was heading to Durg from Prayagraj, lost control of the vehicle at Kenda Banjari ghat under Belgahna police chowki

Press Trust of India Bilaspur
Photo: ANI/Representative

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 9:56 AM IST
A passenger was killed and at least 34 others injured when a private bus carrying them overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday, the police said.

The incident took place around 6 am when the driver of the bus, which was heading to Durg from Prayagraj, lost control of the vehicle at Kenda Banjari ghat under Belgahna police chowki, a local police official said.

The bus overturned resulting in the death of one passenger on the spot, the official said. At least 34 others sustained injuries, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot and launched a rescue exercise, he said.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

Topics :ChhattisgarhBus accidentroad accidentDeath toll

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 9:56 AM IST

