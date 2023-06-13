Home / India News / One more Coromandel train crash victim succumbs; death toll rises to 289

The toll in the Odisha triple train accident increased to 289 after an injured passenger succumbed in the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday, an official said

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
The toll in the Odisha triple train accident increased to 289 after an injured passenger succumbed in the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday, an official said.

The passenger was identified as Bijay Paswan, a resident of Bihar.

He was admitted to the Cuttack facility on June 3, a day after one of the worst train disasters in the country took place at Bahanga Bazar station in Balasore district.

Paswan was suffering from multiple injuries including one in the spinal cord. He was also suffering from hypertension, a hospital official said.

The brother of the deceased said Paswan's health condition worsened on Monday night and he died on Tuesday.

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2. A few coaches of Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

Topics :Odisha Train Accident

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

