CM Dhami thanks PM for releasing instalment of Rs 1,322 cr for Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for releasing an instalment of Rs 1,322 cr to Uttarakhand

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for releasing an instalment of Rs 1,322 crores to Uttarakhand under the tax transfer process.

The Chief Minister said that this amount would prove helpful for the successful implementation of the development schemes being implemented in the state.

On Monday, CM Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after the aerodrome license was issued to Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for Naini Saini Airport, Pithoragarh.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami said, "It is a big step towards strengthening the air connectivity of the state."

With the issuance of an aerodrome license for Naini Saini Airport Pithoragarh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), everyone will get landing and take-off facility at Naini Saini Airport Pithoragarh.

Earlier DGCA had issued the license which authorizes the aerodrome to be used as a regular place of landing and departure.

"The license authorizes the aerodrome to be used as a regular place of landing and departure to all persons on equal terms and conditions for operation by aircraft requiring specifications of the runway and associated facilities including granted exemptions equal to or less than those indicated in the aerodrome Manual, subject to the conditions as contained in schedule-I and for a period as shown in Schedule-II hereto," the official notification said.

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

