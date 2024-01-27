One village volunteer killed, 2 injured in gunfight in Manipur's Kangpokpi

One village volunteer was killed and two others were injured during a gunfight between two armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday morning, police said.

The gunfight broke out after armed miscreants entered the vicinity of the hill village of Satang Kuki and launched a gun and bomb attack.

The fighting stopped after the attackers retreated following the arrival of additional backup forces at Satang village, they said.

The injured has been rushed to a private hospital in Imphal. One of the injured person received splinter injuries on the face and another on his thigh, hospital sources said.

Further details are awaited, they added.