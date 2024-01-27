Former Jamia VC Najma Akhtar seeks time to vacate official bangalow

Former Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar has sought time to vacate the official bungalow saying she needs time to make an alternative arrangement, a senior university official said on Saturday.

The university is yet to respond to Akhtar's request which has been pending with the registrar's office for over a month.

The official, who spoke to PTI on the condition of anonymity, said "Professor Najma has written a letter to the university administration requesting to get an extension on her stay in the VC lodge till she can make an alternative arrangement."



According to the Central government rules, an employee has to vacate the official residence within a month from the date of end of tenure. Akhtar's tenure ended on November 12 last year.

Jamia, however, doesn't follow any prescribed time limit within which an outgoing Vice-Chancellor must vacate the official residence, an official from the VC office said.

Akhtar, when asked, said she had not received any communication by the varsity about eviction.

"I wrote to the university for an extension even before my tenure ended. To date, I haven't received any response to the letter," Akhtar told PTI.

According to her, several Vice-Chancellors in the past continued to occupy the VC lodge for as long as six months after their tenure ended.

Akhtar also said that the university administration is yet to clear her dues amounting to Rs 9 lakh (this includes Rs 1 lakh outstanding as salary and Rs 8 lakh for earned leaves).

She said, "The JMI has retained my entitlement funds up to Rs 9 lakh without telling me the reason. Never in the history of Jamia, such a treatment was meted out to an outgoing VC.

"The university can adjust any bills that apply to my stay here in this amount."



When asked about the pending funds, Jamia's Acting Vive-Chancellor Eqbal Hussian said that the university has received Akhtar's request and it is pending decision.

"The letter is stuck for approval with the registrar's office. Akhtar will be liable to pay the electricity bill and any other charges as applicable for her stay at the VC Lodge beyond the permissible time," Hussian told PTI.

The process for the appointment of the new Vive-Chancellor is still underway.