Home / India News / Onion prices up 50% in last 10 days, high demand, low supply to blame

Onion prices up 50% in last 10 days, high demand, low supply to blame

The total sown area for onion in Maharashtra has dropped by 36% which has brought down the supply

BS Web Team New Delhi
onions

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 10:14 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Onion prices have gone up by 25-50 per cent in the national capital region and the essential commodity is now retailing in the range of Rs 50-70 per kg, depending on the quality. The prices have soared at Mother Dairy retail outlets. The price hikes come at the end of Navratri.

"The price was Rs 40 per kg until three days back, but now I am selling at Rs 50/kg, whereas it is higher even at Mother Dairy's Safal outlet, as well as other markets," Kapil Tyagi, who operates a daily needs shop in Noida told Hindu businessline (HBL). Vegetable retailers said that prices have increased in the local mandis. The onion prices were retailing at Rs 40 per kg until Monday and have risen to Rs 50 per kg on Tuesday and sustained at those levels until Wednesday.

While low-quality onions were selling for Rs 50 per kg, the medium and good-quality onions were selling at Rs 60 and Rs 70, respectively. Mother Dairy increased the onion prices to Rs 56 per kg in Noida on Wednesday from Rs 49 per kg on Tuesday, the HBL report said. In Delhi, on the other hand, Mother Dairy was selling onions at Rs 60 per kg.

RK Gupta is familiar with the onion business and told HBL "Overall, the price was around Rs 40/kg before the Navratri festival, and Rs 60/kg now in the National Capital Region. Subdued demand during Navratri has prevented price escalation, even as rates were moving higher in Maharashtra's producing region over two months back when the government imposed an export duty to increase domestic availability."

The onion crop planted in the Kharif season, which is normally harvested in October-November, started coming to the market in mid-September this year. However, because of the 36 per cent drop in the total sown area in Maharashtra, the HBL report stated that prices of onion increased.

Also Read

Urban markets pull demand for daily groceries and essentials up in Q4

After tomatoes, now onion likely to get costlier by September on low supply

Edible oil prices may not rise during festive season due to good supply

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Centre reduces import duty on sunflower oil, soyabean oil to 12.5%

Bollywood star Preity Zinta buys flat in Pali Hills for Rs 17 crore

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

ED raids several places including TMC minister Jyotipriyo Mallick's house

Shinde announces Rs 10 lakh aid to kin of Agniveer who died in Siachen

MHA accords Z category security cover to ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :onion price riseonion pricesOnion crisisIndia’s onion productiononion productionBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story