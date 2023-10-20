Home / India News / Only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses to run between Delhi-NCR from Nov 1

Only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses to run between Delhi-NCR from Nov 1

The announcement was made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
As vehicle manufacturers provide vehicles that meet these new norms, oil companies supply fuel that adheres to BS-VI standards, known as the world's cleanest fuel | Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A central air quality panel announced on Friday that starting November 1, only electric, CNG and BS VI-compliant diesel buses will be allowed to operate between Delhi and cities and towns in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan falling within NCR.

This measure aims to combat air pollution caused by diesel-powered buses operating in the region, with the ultimate goal of transitioning to electric vehicles.

The announcement was made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)

In an effort to reduce pollution levels, the Centre had announced in April 2020 that all vehicles sold in India must comply with Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards.

Bharat Stage emission standards set legal limits on the amount of air pollutants, such as carbon monoxide and particulate matter, that vehicles in India can emit. These standards focus on improving emission control, fuel efficiency, and engine design.

As vehicle manufacturers provide vehicles that meet these new norms, oil companies supply fuel that adheres to BS-VI standards, known as the world's cleanest fuel.

Also Read

CAQM shares revised guidelines for use of diesel generator in Delhi-NCR

Tata Punch CNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7.1 lakh, see details

CAQM asks Delhi-NCR to reduce air pollution due to use of diesel generators

Tata Motors to launch CNG variant of Punch, top variants to get sunroof

Delhi's air quality in Jan-Apr 'best' since 2016, barring 2020: CAQM

Court extends judicial custody of Purkayastha, Chakravarty till October 25

CM Khattar announces setting up of 2 shooting, archery training centres

Samajwadi Party announces 3rd list of two candidates for MP Assembly polls

Durga Puja's Unesco spark ignites pandal art, business and more

HC dismisses Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest in excise policy case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Electric VehiclesCNG carsDiesel Vehicles

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story