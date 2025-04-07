Only those who misunderstood are opposing it: Kiren Rijiju on Waqf Act

Taking a veiled dig at the opposition, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated on Sunday that those who do not understand the Waqf (Amendment) Bill are unhappy.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "Those who did not understand (the Bill) are unhappy. Keeping politics aside, the people who understand the amendments made by us in the bill will know it is going to benefit the poor, Muslims, women and people from backward communities in the next 2-3 years."

Earlier on Sunday, Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju inaugurated Lok Sanvardhan Parv.

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament during the budget session of Parliament. The President also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, which has also been passed by the Parliament.

The Law Ministry notifications, issued on Saturday, said that the President has given her assent to the two bills.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on Friday with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 was a "watershed moment" and that this would help the marginalised, who have been "denied both voice and opportunity".

"The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed, which seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowerment of stakeholders relevant to the management of waqf properties, improving the efficiency in survey, registration and case disposal processes, and development of waqf properties. While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance." The Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 was also repealed.

The bill, first introduced in August last year, was revised following recommendations by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. It amends the original Waqf Act of 1995, aiming to streamline the administration of Waqf properties across India. Key features include improving the registration process and incorporating technology to enhance the efficiency of Waqf board operations.

The bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.