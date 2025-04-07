Home / India News / Stones 'pelted' at Ram Navami rally in Kanpur, say organisers; police deny

Stones 'pelted' at Ram Navami rally in Kanpur, say organisers; police deny

Police have appealed to the public, including media personnel, to provide any video footage or pictures that could substantiate the allegations and aid the investigation

police, UP Police
Police said a purported video of some people fleeing from the area triggered the rumour ~ (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Kanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 7:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Security was tightened in the Nai Sadak area here over claims that a Ram Navami procession was pelted with stones. Police, however, termed it a rumour and asserted that the situation was under control.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh said that a written complaint was received Sunday from the organisers of the 'Shobha Yatra' alleging that stones were thrown from rooftops of buildings near Nai Sadak, close to Chandreshwar Hata, while the procession was returning.

Police said a purported video of some people fleeing from the area triggered the rumour.

As per the complaint, trouble erupted after devotees were pelted with stones from buildings when the procession was returning after the 'Shobha Yatra', the DCP said.

However, the officer added, "Prima facie it appears to be a rumour, as no one has been hit by bricks or stones."  "We have made proper inspections and scanned CCTV footage and videos and found no evidence corroborating the charges so far," he said.

Police have appealed to the public, including media personnel, to provide any video footage or pictures that could substantiate the allegations and aid the investigation.

Also Read

CSJMU result 2025 declared at official website, check details inside

28 workers rescued safely as rescue op at Kannauj railway station concludes

UP's Kanpur, 'Manchester of the East', pivots to military ware hub

Leather exports likely to grow by over 12% to $5.3 bn this fiscal: CLE

AHSP of P-7 Parachute System handed over to DRDO lab: Defence Ministry

"We have made an appeal to people to maintain peace and not pay attention to rumours," DCP Singh said.

As a precautionary measure, reserved police forces and personnel from neighbouring police stations have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

"The situation is under control and we are still alert and keeping a close surveillance on the situation. Rumour-mongers will be dealt with sternly," DCP Singh said.

"Some video footage is doing the rounds, in which some people are seen fleeing, has fuelled the controversy. However, the authenticity of the video is yet to be verified," the official said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, he added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jamiat moves SC challenging validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025

Premium

Traffic growth moderation may have implications for toll road entities

Piyush Goyal to meet exporters on Apr 9 to discuss Trump's tariff on India

PM Modi inaugurates Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical lift sea bridge

Latest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to join Congress party's march in Bihar's Begusarai

Topics :KanpurUttar PradeshUP PoliceRam Navami clashes

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story