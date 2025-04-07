Striving to develop modern, inclusive, compassionate capital: Delhi CM

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday attended the Mahavir Jayanti celebrations and extended her heartfelt greetings to the Jain community. During the event, she emphasised the importance of Lord Mahavir Swami Ji's teachings and said the BJP government is striving to develop Delhi as a "modern, inclusive, and compassionate capital."

CM Gupta expressed her hopes that the Jain community in Delhi would continue to celebrate the festival with joy and enthusiasm while the government strives to make Delhi a modern and compassionate capital.

"I extend my greetings to everyone on the occasion of the Mahavir Jayanti program today and wish that the Jain community of Delhi remains joyful and continues to celebrate this great festival with enthusiasm. The principles and ideals we have received from Lord Mahavir Swami Ji serve as a guiding light for us in shaping Delhi's policies as the Delhi government. We are striving to develop Delhi as a modern, inclusive, and compassionate capital," the Delhi CM said.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was born in 615 BC in a royal family and was given the name 'Vardhamana' in his childhood. It will be celebrated on April 10, according to Mahavir Samvat.

As Vardhamana grew up, he renounced his princely status at the age of 30 and started on his spiritual journey in search of truth and enlightenment. He practiced austerities and meditated for 12 years in a forest to achieve 'Kevala Jnana.' He then propagated the Dharma known as Jainism.

The Jain community worldwide celebrates Mahavira's birth anniversary with joy and excitement. Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, and his teachings spread peace and harmony.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of 'ahinsa parmo dharma' or non-violence is of great significance in the world today.