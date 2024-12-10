Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oppn may move to impeach Jagdeep Dhankhar: Can a Vice-President be removed?

According to reports, the INDIA bloc MPs are considering to move a no-confidence motion against Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, which would be the first ever in India's parliamentary history

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President
(Photo: PTI)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 12:11 PM IST
The opposition INDIA bloc MPs are considering submitting a notice to move an impeachment resolution against Vice-President (VP) and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly favouring the ruling NDA, according to a report in The Times of India. While the Opposition does not have the sufficient numbers in the Rajya Sabha to remove Dhankhar as VP, they are considering the move “very soon” as a political signal, the report said.
 
If the resolution is tabled, it would be the first ever to remove any VP in India’s parliamentary history. According to the report, the move is led by the Congress while Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are major supporters.
 

Why is the Opposition trying to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar?

The Opposition have been accusing Dhankhar of partisanship for some time, claiming he only suppresses the Opposition’s voice and questions raised by their MPs.
 
On Monday, the Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes as BJP MPs accused top Congress leaders of having links with Hungarian-American billionaire investor George Soros and demanded a discussion on the matter citing "national security" concerns. Despite Chairman Dhankhar rejecting all notices under Rule 267, several MPs of the BJP and its allies persisted in calling for an immediate debate.
 
Congress MPs, including Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Pramod Tiwari and Jairam Ramesh, criticised the Chairman for allowing BJP members to raise the issue despite the rejection of their notices.
 
TMC’s Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose said, “This government is murdering Parliament. They are scared because they do not have the answers to issues affecting common people. The BJP and the government are misusing high constitutional offices and making them subservient to executive power. The Opposition does not have the numbers in the Rajya Sabha, but this is a fight against all those who want to ruin our parliamentary system. At stake is the integrity of our parliamentary democracy itself and the solemn constitutional rights of every representative of the people.”

Can a Vice-President be impeached?

The procedure to remove the Vice-President is outlined in Articles 67 (b), 92, and 100 of the Constitution. The process begins with a resolution introduced in the Rajya Sabha, which requires a majority of 50 per cent of the members present plus one on the day of voting. If approved, the resolution moves to the Lok Sabha, where it must be passed by a simple majority to take effect. 
However, Article 67 (b) of the Constitution states that such a resolution cannot be moved unless a notice of at least 14 days has been provided, indicating the intention to move the resolution. Notably, the ongoing session of Parliament ends on December 20.
 
Out of 250 seats in the Upper House, the Opposition INDIA bloc has only 103 members and plus the support of an Independent MP Kapil Sibal.
Topics :Vice-President of IndiaRajya SabhaOpposition partiesOppositionBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

