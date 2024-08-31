Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Sustainable development key to tackling climate threats: V-P Dhankhar

Sustainable development key to tackling climate threats: V-P Dhankhar

Addressing scientists, faculty and students of CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dhankhar said collaborative solutions were needed to address the challenges that threatened "our very existence

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President
Dhankhar also condemned the observation that what was happening in the neighbouring country. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 8:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sustainable development is the only way to deal with the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and resource depletion, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday.

Addressing scientists, faculty and students of CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dhankhar said collaborative solutions were needed to address the challenges that threatened "our very existence".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The challenges of today demand bold action and an institution like CSIR-IIP can serve as an effective platform for researching effective technologies that can help grapple with the challenges," Dhankhar said.

The vice-president criticised people who were at one time in positions of authority and governance for "subserving partisan interests and floating anti-national narratives".

Dhankhar also condemned the observation that what was happening in the neighbouring country (Bangladesh) could happen in India as well.

"How can anyone who has faith in the vibrant and robust democracy of the country subscribe to such a view?" he asked.

More From This Section

LIVE: We aim to create 5 mn tonne green hydrogen capacity by 2030, says PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi urges govt to take measures to prevent rising suicide cases

Owner knowingly used coaching basement for commercial purpose: CBI to court

Hema panel report: Film employees federation to not protect accused members

Delhi LG directs officials for 'complete makeover' of Kashmere Gate ISBT

He called upon youngsters not to let themselves be taken in by the false narrative and come forward to neutralise, rebuff and expose such forces.

Earlier, the vice-president was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh, Cabinet ministers Subodh Uniyal and Premchand Aggarwal, and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat as he arrived to the state with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar on a two-day visit.

The vice-president and his wife also planted saplings in the memory of their respective mothers Kasari Devi and Bhagwati Devi on the CSIR-IIP campus.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Global Real Estate Transparency Index 2024: India ranks 31; UK leads list

Union Budget 2024: On prudent path, towards long-term sustainability

India an important contributor to progress across SDGs: NITI Vice Chair

India-Austria to partner on sustainability, focus on green hydrogen

Premium

Sustainable, profitable: Tech tools help cos minimise environmental impact

Topics :Climate ChangeSustainable DevelopmentVice-President of India

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story