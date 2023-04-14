Home / India News / Opponents tried best to weaken BSP due to their casteist mindset: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati paid glowing tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Friday

BSP president Mayawati paid glowing tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Friday and alleged that opponents have tried their best to weaken her party because of their "narrow, casteist and communal mindset" but it has continued to stand solidly all through.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said the people of the state have long "suffered" under the Congress, SP and now BJP governments and alleged that there is growing restlessness among them for getting rid of the "mirage of development" created by them and dearth of peace and amity.

In a series of tweets on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the BSP supremo said "hundreds of salutations and immense respect to the most respected Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who laid the strong foundation of modern India by giving an ultra humanist and welfare Constitution, on his birth anniversary today. His life struggle is a ray of hope for crores of poor, labourers, deprived and other toiling people even today."

"Taking inspiration from him, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was established in the country on this day, 14th April, 1984, to take forward the stalled caravan of self respect and to unite the people who were divided on the basis of caste, which has set an example of social change and economic liberation specially in UP," she said.

In another tweet, she said "narrow, casteist, capitalist and communal" forces tried all kinds of heinous tactics to weaken the BSP, but in spite of such ups and downs, the those associated with the party stood their ground with all their might. She thanked everybody associated with the BSP from the bottom of her heart.

