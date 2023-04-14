Home / India News / CBI summons Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy scam case on Sunday

The CBI has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam case on April 16, officials said on Friday

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
The CBI has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam case on April 16, officials said on Friday.

Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 AM to answer queries of the investigating team, they said.

The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," a CBI spokesperson had said after FIR filed on August 17, 2022.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalCBIDelhi

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

