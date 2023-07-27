Home / India News / Opposition leaders to visit Manipur; CBI to probe sexual assault case

Opposition leaders to visit Manipur; CBI to probe sexual assault case

The Congress questioned how the Lok Sabha could transact other Bills when the Opposition bloc's no-confidence motion was pending

BS Reporter
Opposition uproar over Manipur violence in Parliament

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
A fact-finding team comprising Members of Parliament of the 26-party Opposition alliance, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will visit Manipur on Saturday. During its two-day visit, it will visit relief camps and meet leaders of all communities. Meanwhile, a top government functionary on Thursday said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would probe the case of sexual assault on two women who were stripped and paraded by a mob in Manipur.

On Thursday, members of the INDIA boycotted a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement on Manipur violence in Parliament. The Congress questioned how the Lok Sabha could transact other Bills when the Opposition bloc’s no-confidence motion was pending.   

Seven airlines shut in 5 years

Seven airlines, including Heritage Aviation and Air Odisha Aviation, had been closed down in the last five years, the Lok Sabha was told. There are now 11 scheduled oper­ators and 5 scheduled commuter operators. (PTI)

Bill to amend offshore area minerals law tabled in LS 
 
A Bill to provide a fixed 50-year production lease for offshore minerals was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Thursday. The Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, passed the Cinemat­ograph (Amendment) Bill with provisions of up to three-year jail term for making pirated copies of movies. (PTI)

Topics :ManipurCBISexual assault

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

