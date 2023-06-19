Home / India News / Orange, yellow alerts issued for several districts in Raj amid Cyclone

Orange, yellow alerts issued for several districts in Raj amid Cyclone

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for several districts in Rajasthan on Monday as cyclone Biparjoy continued to wreak havoc in the state with torrential rain and strong winds

IANS Jaipur
Orange, yellow alerts issued for several districts in Raj amid Cyclone

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for several districts in Rajasthan on Monday as cyclone Biparjoy continued to wreak havoc in the state with torrential rain and strong winds.

While the Jaipur Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rain for Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Jhalwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli on Monday, orange alert and yellow alerts were issued for Ajmer, Jaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar and Dholpur.

Rainfall up to 12 inches was recorded at many places in the state in the last 24 hours, while flood-like situations were witnessed in Pali, Jalore, Barmer and Sirohi.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the effect of Biparjoy will continue in Bharatpur and Kota division until Tuesday.

The cyclone will further weaken and convert into a low pressure area from the depression, said the Centre's officials.

Jalore received the maximum rainfall due to the cyclone. In the past 36 hours, 18 inches of rainfall was recorded.

Several people were evacuated to safer places with the help of NDRF-SDRF.

Railways has canceled the operation of 11 trains going via Jodhpur to Jalore till Monday.

The newly-announced district of Sanchore was also lashed by heavy rain since June 17.

Twenty-give villages of Sanchore witnessed flood-like situation due to the breaching of the Narmada Lift Canal and Surava Dam, said officials.

--IANS

arc/ksk/

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

Priest accuses Kedarnath temple admin of Rs 125 cr gold scam; details here

Free Gurbani telecast move sparks row in Punjab: What is the controversy?

WB panchayat polls: Contempt plea filed at HC on central forces deployment

Law and order in Delhi needs immediate action: DCW chief on recent killings

30 rescued, Ajmer hospital inundated as heavy rains lash Rajasthan

Topics :rajasthanIMD

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story