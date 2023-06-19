Home / India News / 30 rescued, Ajmer hospital inundated as heavy rains lash Rajasthan

Around 30 people were rescued in Pali and Jalore districts and a government hospital in Ajmer was inundated as there was no let-up in rains in Rajasthan, officials said on Monday

Press Trust of India Jaipur
30 rescued, Ajmer hospital inundated as heavy rains lash Rajasthan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 7:08 AM IST
Around 30 people were rescued in Pali and Jalore districts and a government hospital in Ajmer was inundated as there was no let-up in rains in Rajasthan, officials said on Monday.

Parts of Rajasthan have been pounded by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall triggered by a depression, a remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy which made landfall in neighbouring Gujarat on June 15 and left behind a trail of destruction.

The depression has now moved towards eastern parts of the desert from central and western parts, according to meteorological department officials.

A flood-like situation prevails in Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer and Pali districts that have been lashed by extremely heavy rainfall for two days, leaving many areas inundated and cutting off connectivity to several villages, the officials said.

Water also entered many houses in low-lying areas.

Disaster Management and Relief Department secretary P C Kishan said around 30 people were rescued from different places in Pali and Jalore on Sunday night.

In Ajmer, rainwater entered JLN Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

JLN Hospital Superintendent Dr Neeraj said water entered the orthopaedic ward of the hospital and 18 patients admitted there were shifted to two other wards.

"The water entered the hospital corridors and the orthopaedic ward. This happens when there is heavy rainfall in the area. The water has been cleared but the patients have not been shifted back to the ward yet. They are being treated in the other wards," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) rescued 39 people from the flood-affected Od Basti in Jalore's Bhinmal town.

The meteorological department has issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Tonk, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur districts, heavy to very heavy rainfall warning in Jaipur, Pali, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh on Monday.

A meteorological department official said the depression is further weakening to a low pressure area and its impact in Rajasthan will be over by Wednesday.

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

