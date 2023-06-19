Home / India News / Law and order in Delhi needs immediate action: DCW chief on recent killings

Law and order in Delhi needs immediate action: DCW chief on recent killings

DCW chief Swati on Monday said the law and order situation in the national capital has gone for a toss in the aftermath of the killing of a Delhi University student and two sisters here

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jun 19 2023
Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday said the law and order situation in the national capital has gone for a toss in the aftermath of the killing of a Delhi University student and two sisters here.

The first-year DU student was allegedly stabbed to death outside Aryabhatta College in the South Campus on Sunday after he objected to his girlfriend being harassed by another student, police said.

In another incident, gunmen allegedly shot dead two women in southwest Delhi's RK Puram in the early hours of Sunday over a suspected financial dispute with their brother, police said. Three people were arrested in this connection.

The incident took place at RK Puram's Ambedkar Basti, which is situated behind the high-security Army and Air Force headquarters. There are also offices of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the area.

"There is absolutely no fear of law in the minds of criminals today. They think they can get away with anything. The law&order situation in the capital needs immediate action!" Maliwal said in a tweet, sharing the clipping of media reports on the two incidents.

The RK Puram incident had triggered a political slugfest with the ruling AAP attacking Delhi LG V K Saxena over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, however, took potshots at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not visiting Mukherjee Nagar following a fire outbreak there.

Students of a coaching institute in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area had last week smashed windows, climbed down ropes and took the help of ladders in desperate attempts to escape the fire that broke out in the building housing it.

Topics :Law and orderDelhiDCW

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 8:08 AM IST

Next Story