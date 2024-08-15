Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India only G20 nation to achieve climate targets ahead of schedule: PM Modi

India only G20 nation to achieve climate targets ahead of schedule: PM Modi

PM Modi also outlined schemes and initiatives aimed at achieving the 2070 net-zero target

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the reforms undertaken by the central government in the past 10 years.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 15 2024
India is the only country among G20 nations to have achieved its climate targets under the 2015 Paris Agreement ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, he said India's efforts to tackle the global challenge of climate change have "reassured and surprised" the world.

"I want to tell the world about the strength of my country's people. My country and its people have accomplished what other G20 nations have not.

"We have met the climate targets set under the Paris Agreement ahead of schedule. India is the only nation among the G20 countries to do so, and we are proud of it," the prime minister said.

As part of its updated national climate plan, or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, India has committed to achieving 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil fuel-based electricity installed capacity by 2030.

"People in other countries look at me in amazement when they hear the word '500 GW'," Prime Minister Modi said.

He expressed confidence that India will meet this target.

"This is crucial for humanity and will serve as a guarantee of a bright future for our children," Modi said.

At present, the country has a power generation capacity of 446 gigawatts (GW), including around 195 GW from non-fossil energy sources.

PM Modi also outlined schemes and initiatives aimed at achieving the 2070 net-zero target, including the complete electrification of railways, the PM Surya Ghar initiative and the promotion of electric vehicles.

"India will become a global hub for green hydrogen through the Green Hydrogen Mission. We have made policies and are working rapidly in that direction," he said.

With this energy transition, a multitude of "green job" opportunities will be created and "India intends to seize these opportunities first", the prime minister added.


First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

