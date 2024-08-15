Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Some trying to destroy brotherhood; be ready to make sacrifices: Kharge

Some trying to destroy brotherhood; be ready to make sacrifices: Kharge

Democracy and the Constitution are the biggest shields for 140 crore Indians, Kharge said and asserted that "we will protect them till our last breath"

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun
"The dream of our freedom fighters was to maintain unity in diversity. But some forces are trying to destroy our brotherhood by forcibly imposing their views on the country," Kharge alleged. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 8:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said "some forces" are trying to destroy "our brotherhood" by forcibly imposing their views, and urged people to be ready to make sacrifices to protect the Constitution.

In his message on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Kharge also said it is a matter of concern that constitutional and autonomous institutions have been turned into "puppets" by the government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Democracy and the Constitution are the biggest shields for 140 crore Indians, Kharge said and asserted that "we will protect them till our last breath".

"The opposition is like oxygen for democracy. Along with stopping the unconstitutional attitude of the government, it also raises the issues of the public," he said in a video message posted on X.

"The dream of our freedom fighters was to maintain unity in diversity. But some forces are trying to destroy our brotherhood by forcibly imposing their views on the country," Kharge alleged.

"Therefore, it is important that all of us remain conscious of the freedom given in the Constitution regarding expression, life, food habits, clothing, methods of worship and freedom to move anywhere," he said.

More From This Section

Independence Day LIVE: 'Viksit Bharat' more than just a phrase; actively working towards it, says PM

Delhi Police brings in 10,000 security personnel, AI-powered CCTVs on I-Day

Kolkata doctor case: Women fill Bengal's streets at midnight, seek justice

India advises nationals in Russia to relocate from Kursk, Bryansk

Delhi Airport becomes 1st to achieve net zero carbon emission status

"As the President of the Congress Party, I want to assure all the people that we will continue to fight against unemployment, inflation, poverty, corruption and inequality. Be ready to make every sacrifice to protect the Constitution. This will be the true tribute to our ancestors," Kharge said.

He greeted the people a Happy Independence Day. "We remember the sacrifices of millions of our great freedom fighters and pay our respects to them.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kharge accuses Modi govt of using 'dubious employment data for PR'

Congress holds meeting of state chiefs, general secys ahead of state polls

Govt should have nullified SC's 'creamy layer' judgement via Parl: Kharge

'B' in BJP's Budget stands for 'betrayal', alleges Cong President Kharge

'It serves nation': Rajya Sabha chairman rebuts SP leader over RSS remark

Topics :Independence Daymallikarjun khargeCongressOpposition

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story