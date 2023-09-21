Over 1,000 security personnel deployed for Odisha Assembly session

Over 1,000 security personnel including 125 police officers have been deployed under a three-tier security arrangement in and around the Odisha Assembly for the monsoon session beginning Friday, an official said.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Bansal on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements. Police commissioner Soumendra Priyadarsi, ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar and director intelligence Sanjeeb Panda briefed the DGP about the security arrangements made for the session.

As it is an important session during which the supplementary budget will be placed, a three-tier security arrangement internal, campus and peripheral has been made in and around the Assembly, said the DGP.

Bhubaneswar DCP will directly look after the security arrangements under the supervision of the police commissioner, he said.

He informed that 30 platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) of police force along with officers of the commissionorate police have been mobilised for the session.

When House proceedings are on, all roads leading towards the Assembly will remain closed for the general public. Alternative arrangements have been made for smooth flow of the traffic, he said.

Besides, he said, separate arrangements made been made for smooth movement of the chief minister, speaker and other VIPs to the House.

Five control rooms, nine quick reaction teams, two mobile quick reaction teams, one special tactical unit, striking force and intelligence department officials have been deployed for smooth conduct of the session, said the police commissioner.

As some people suddenly appear before the Assembly to make self-immolation bids to press for their demands, a special team has been deployed to foil any such attempts, he said.

Keeping in view protest rallies, tight security arrangements have also been made in the vicinity and the Mahatma Gandhi Marg, the designated protest place.

The monsoon session of the House will continue till October 4. The first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2023-24 will be presented on the first day. The Appropriation Bill on the supplementary budget will be presented on October 3.