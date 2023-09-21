Bengal allows luxury taxis to be painted in colours other than white, cream

Luxury taxis in West Bengal will be allowed to be painted in any colour other than white or cream for a fee of Rs 20,000 for each vehicle, a notification issued by the state transport department said.

The authorities will grant permission for motor cabs (luxury taxis), rendering limousine service, to be painted in any colour other than white or cream, for which an amount of Rs 20,000 will be charged as an application fee from the interested service provider for each vehicle, said the notification, issued by Transport Department secretary Saumitra Mohan on September 19.

Necessary amendments in the West Bengal Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, shall be made in due course, it said.

According to the notification, the department has been receiving proposals for granting permission for all Bengal luxury taxi permits for vehicles to be painted in any colour other than white or cream.

"As per Rule 270(2) of West Bengal Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the state transport department may, by order, allow any motor cab rendering limousine service to be painted in such colour as may be specified in the order," the notification said.

After careful consideration of the matter, the government has allowed motor cabs rendering limousine service to be painted in any such colour as may be specified in the order, it added.