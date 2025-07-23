Home / India News / Over 1.6 mn staff trained to handle medical emergencies: Rail minister

Over 1.6 mn staff trained to handle medical emergencies: Rail minister

In compliance with its orders, a committee of experts was constituted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, he said

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
More than 1.6 million frontline rail employees have been trained for three years to handle medical emergencies at stations and in trains effectively, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In response to questions about emergency medical centres in Railways, the minister, in a written reply, said the need and extent of providing medical facilities at railway stations and in trains were examined by the Supreme Court.

"As recommended by the committee of experts, instructions have been issued to provide a medical box containing life-saving medicines, equipment, oxygen cylinder, etc. at all railway stations and passenger-carrying trains," Vaishnaw said.

According to the minister, frontline staff such as ticket examiners, train guards/superintendents, station masters and others are trained in rendering first aid, and regular refresher courses are conducted for such staff.

He also said that 16,14,748 frontline railway employees have been trained from April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025, to handle medical emergencies effectively. "The list of nearby hospitals and doctors, along with their contact numbers, is available at all railway stations," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "Ambulance services of the railways, state government/private hospitals and ambulance service providers are utilised to transport the injured/sick passengers to the hospitals/doctors' clinics.

Topics :Indian RailwayRailways

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

