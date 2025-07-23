Over 1.6 mn staff trained to handle medical emergencies: Rail minister

More than 1.6 million frontline rail employees have been trained for three years to handle medical emergencies at stations and in trains effectively, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In response to questions about emergency medical centres in Railways, the minister, in a written reply, said the need and extent of providing medical facilities at railway stations and in trains were examined by the Supreme Court.

In compliance with its orders, a committee of experts was constituted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, he said.

"As recommended by the committee of experts, instructions have been issued to provide a medical box containing life-saving medicines, equipment, oxygen cylinder, etc. at all railway stations and passenger-carrying trains," Vaishnaw said.