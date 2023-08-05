Home / India News / Over 150 dengue cases reported in Tripura, CM chairs review meeting

Over 150 dengue cases reported in Tripura, CM chairs review meeting

Further, in a Facebook post, CM Saha wrote, "Dengue fever has been reported in a few places, including Dhanpur, in the past few days

ANI
(Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 8:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Amid rising dengue cases in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday chaired a high-level to assess the prevailing situation in the state, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed through a press release.

Further, in a Facebook post, CM Saha wrote, "Dengue fever has been reported in a few places, including Dhanpur, in the past few days. The health department is aware of the matter and has taken all necessary measures. A meeting was held today with health officials at the Secretariat to review all aspects related to the impact of dengue."

At a press conference later on Friday, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Debasish Basu, informed that the chief minister assessed the present situation with regard to cases of dengue fever at the review meeting, which was also attended by Chief Secretary JK Sinha.

Basu said, "In Dhanpur, dengue fever has been reported since July 13, and these cases are suspected to have migrated from Bangladesh. Since then, the health department has taken various steps to prevent further spread of this vector-borne disease. We have deployed doctors, paramedics, and other health workers in Dhanpur to intensify efforts to contain the spread of dengue."

"Additionally, we have assigned a gynaecologist to look after pregnant women. As of August 1, there were approximately 157 confirmed dengue cases, with 41 reported in the last two days. Around 35 patients are admitted at GB Pant Hospital, with one in the ICU," he added.

Basu informed further that he, along with the medical superintendent of GB Pant Hospital, spoke with the patients and their family members.

"We have sufficient logistics, including over 1500 ELISA kits in stock. An amount of Rs 2 lakh has been sanctioned from NHM to procure more ELISA kits and other required items are also available in adequate numbers," Basu added.

He informed further that the health department has taken several measures, such as massive fogging and declaring the upcoming Sunday as a dry day to clear stored water.

"Additionally, there has been an increase in the deployment of health teams in Dhanpur," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Also Read

National Dengue Day 2023: Importance, everything you need to Know

Dengue virus 'evolved dramatically' in India, is more severe: Study

Climate change can drive global outbreaks in dengue, Chikungunya: WHO

Breeding of mosquito larvae found on premises of 226 schools: MCD

Amid unseasonal rain, Chandigarh administration calls for dengue alert

Jharkhand assembly passes bill to boost state's healthcare sector

141 arrested, 55 FIRs filled in connection with violence in Haryana's Nuh

Top headlines: Govt defers laptop import curbs, Go First insolvency

India, UK launch health care alliance in a bid boost bilateral ties

Latest LIVE: Next Opposition meeting to be held in Mumbai on Aug 31-Sep 1

Topics :TripuraDengueMosquito

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story