The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a late-night decision on Friday announced that it has decided to delay the licensing mandate for the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers till November 1, 2023. "Import consignments can be cleared till October 31, 2023 without a license for restricted imports. For clearance of import consignments with effect from Novermber 1, 2023, a valid License for Restricted imports is required: Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Government of India," said the notification from DGFT.