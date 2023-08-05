Latest LIVE: Next Opposition meeting to be held in Mumbai on Aug 31-Sep 1

Leaders of the united Opposition, under the banner of Indian National Developmental Democratic Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), are scheduled to hold their third meeting in Mumbai over two days - August 31 and September 1, Congress sources said on Friday. The Opposition leaders came together to cobble up a united front against the Prime Minister-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha elections. Though not official, word of the third Opposition meeting came on a day the Supreme Court stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case over the use of the 'Modi' surname. The government on Friday deferred the implementation of the import restriction order on laptops and computers (including tablet computers) by about three months till October 31, a move that gives more time to electronic companies to import these devices without a licence. Now, these companies would need to take a licence from the government to import these devices from November 1. As many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting at Haryana's Nuh district on Monday, the police informed on Friday. The toll in the violence that broke out between two groups stood at 6, including 2 police homeguards, while another 88 were injured, police informed further. A day after Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) extended support to the Centre on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday late night for a day-long visit. During his visit to the state, Shah is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in the city. Read More