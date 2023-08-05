Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Next Opposition meeting to be held in Mumbai on Aug 31-Sep 1
LiveNew Update

Latest LIVE: Next Opposition meeting to be held in Mumbai on Aug 31-Sep 1

Leaders of the united Opposition, under the banner of Indian National Developmental Democratic Alliance (INDIA), are scheduled to hold their 3rd meeting in Mumbai over two days - Aug 31 and Sep 1

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 8:06 AM IST
Leaders of the united Opposition, under the banner of Indian National Developmental Democratic Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), are scheduled to hold their third meeting in Mumbai over two days - August 31 and September 1, Congress sources said on Friday.
The Opposition leaders came together to cobble up a united front against the Prime Minister-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha elections. Though not official, word of the third Opposition meeting came on a day the Supreme Court stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case over the use of the 'Modi' surname.
Key Events

8:05 AM Aug 23

Govt defers computer import curbs till November 1

7:34 AM Aug 23

Leaders of INDIA bloc are expected to meet on August 31 and September 1

8:05 AM Aug 23

The government on Friday deferred the implementation of the import restriction order on laptops and computers (including tablet computers) by about three months till October 31, a move that gives more time to electronic companies to import these devices without a licence. Now, these companies would need to take a licence from the government to import these devices from November 1. 

7:34 AM Aug 23

Leaders of the united Opposition, under the banner of Indian National Developmental Democratic Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), are scheduled to hold their third meeting in Mumbai over two days - August 31 and September 1, Congress sources said on Friday.
 

Topics :Rahul GandhiAmit ShahUnited OppositionOpposition partiesOppositionNDANational Democratic AllianceCongressLok SabhaHaryanaBJDLaptopscomputers

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 7:34 AM IST

