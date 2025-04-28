Over 200 stranded vehicles evacuated safely after sudden snowfall in Sikkim

Nearly 200 vehicles, stranded between Tsomgu and Thegu in East Sikkim, were evacuated following sudden snowfall and hailstorm. The swift and coordinated efforts of the Sikkim Police and the Indian Army ensured that all passengers were safely evacuated.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sherathang, Yogendra Gurung shared a video of the evacuation, showcasing the effective response by the authorities.

As a precaution, no permits have been issued for travel to Nathula, located on the Indo-China border.

Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers in several areas of Sikkim.

On Saturday, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) launched restoration works on a war footing in north Sikkim following massive landslides triggered by a cloudburst and incessant rains, enabling partial road connectivity for the evacuation of over 1,000 stranded tourists.

According to an official release, the devastating rainfall, which recorded up to 130 mm on April 24, caused severe damage to roads leading to major tourist destinations, including Lachen, Lachung, Gomra, the Valley of Flowers, and Zero Point. The deluge triggered multiple landslides and formation breaches, severely hampering road infrastructure crucial to Sikkim's tourism-dependent economy.

Also Read

Under Project Swastik, BRO personnel have been working around the clock in harsh and inclement weather to restore critical links. Despite facing a formation breach of approximately 70 metres on the road to Lachen, efforts are underway on a war footing to reconnect the area.

Meanwhile, Project Swastik teams achieved a significant breakthrough by reopening the road towards Lachung for one-way movement of light vehicles by the evening of April 26. The restored connectivity is expected to facilitate the safe evacuation of more than 1,000 stranded tourists from Lachung and Lachen via Donkyala Pass.

With the prolonged monsoon season setting in early, BRO workers continue to strengthen damaged road infrastructure and undertake crucial surfacing work to ensure safer and more durable connectivity. Their dedicated and selfless efforts, despite relentless rains and challenging terrain, have garnered widespread appreciation from local communities. Road infrastructure remains vital for the economic and tourism growth of Sikkim, and the swift action by BRO has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the region during critical times.A massive landslide hit Munshithang on the Lachen-Chungthang road and Lema/Bob on the Lachung-Chungthang road in North Sikkim.

The region is experiencing continuous heavy rainfall, which has made the roads inaccessible at night. Although the road to Chungthang is open, the heavy rain has made nighttime travel unsafe. As a result, permits for North Sikkim will not be issued on Sunday, and all previously issued advanced permits have been deemed cancelled.

Sonam Dechu Bhutia, Superintendent of Police, Mangan district, north Sikkim, announced the cancellation of permits due to the challenging weather conditions and roadblocks caused by the landslide.

"A massive landslide has occurred at Munshithang on the Lachen-Chungthang road and at Lema/Bob on the Lachung-Chungthang road. Further, it has been raining continuously in north Sikkim. The road to Chungthang is open, but due to heavy rain, it cannot be accessed at night. Hence, permits for north Sikkim will not be issued tomorrow, and all the advanced permits issued are deemed cancelled," said Bhutia.The landslides have affected critical routes connecting tourist destinations such as Lachen, Lachung, and Yumthang in North Sikkim, areas that are popular among visitors during the spring and summer seasons.

Authorities cautioned tourists and residents against travelling on these routes due to the high risk of further landslides and road collapses.