Over 212K PUC certificates issued in 4 days in Delhi amid curbs: Sirsa

More than 212,000 new PUC certificates were issued following the strict implementation of GRAP-IV measures over the past four days, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

The minister also warned of stringent action against polluting industries and private offices flouting work-from-home directives.

Speaking at a press conference, Sirsa noted that weather conditions are expected to improve by Tuesday as the impact of a western disturbance recedes.

He said 2,12,332 new Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates were issued by late night on December 16. During the same period, approximately 10,000 vehicles failed the mandatory emission tests.

Sirsa announced an intensified enforcement drive across the capital, saying polluting factories and industries will now be sealed without further notice. "Action will also be taken against industries that have not applied for the mandatory Online Consent Management (OCM)," he added.