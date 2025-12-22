Home / India News / Over 212K PUC certificates issued in 4 days in Delhi amid curbs: Sirsa

Over 212K PUC certificates issued in 4 days in Delhi amid curbs: Sirsa

Speaking at a press conference, Sirsa noted that weather conditions are expected to improve by Tuesday as the impact of a western disturbance recedes

Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Sirsa announced an intensified enforcement drive across the capital, saying polluting factories and industries will now be sealed without further notice (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

More than 212,000 new PUC certificates were issued following the strict implementation of GRAP-IV measures over the past four days, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

The minister also warned of stringent action against polluting industries and private offices flouting work-from-home directives.

Speaking at a press conference, Sirsa noted that weather conditions are expected to improve by Tuesday as the impact of a western disturbance recedes.

He said 2,12,332 new Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates were issued by late night on December 16. During the same period, approximately 10,000 vehicles failed the mandatory emission tests.

Sirsa announced an intensified enforcement drive across the capital, saying polluting factories and industries will now be sealed without further notice. "Action will also be taken against industries that have not applied for the mandatory Online Consent Management (OCM)," he added.

The minister warned private companies to comply with the 50 per cent staff capacity and work-from-home norms. He said such offices would face strict penalties, while polluting industrial units would be shut down.

Currently, Deputy Commissioners and officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) are conducting drives to close illegal industries immediately, he said, adding that other mitigation measures include city-wide road-washing operations and the clearing of garbage through biomining.

Sirsa said the chief minister has directed authorities to ensure Delhi becomes dust-free the coordination of multiple local bodies and agencies.

The minister also said efforts are underway to revive the city's water bodies in collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Revenue Department. The government aims to restore at least 50 per cent of the water bodies that have disappeared over the years, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SAD chief Badal demands rollback of VB-G RAM G, says it will impact poor

National Herald case: Delhi HC seeks response from Gandhis on ED plea

TN govt agrees to regularise 723 protesting nurses, consider their demands

Uttarakhand govt sitting like mute spectator: SC on grabbing of forest land

Mamata alleges gross errors in EC's SIR exercise, accuses poll body of bias

Topics :Air Quality IndexManjinder Singh SirsaDelhi PollutionDelhi-NCRDelhi air quality

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story