Over 30 mn income tax returns filed so far, 91% verified electronically

The 3 crore-milestone in income tax return (ITR) filing has been reached 7 days earlier this year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Over 3 crore ITRs for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal have been filed so far, out of which 91 per cent have been verified electronically, the income tax department said on Wednesday.

"Out of the 3.06 crore ITRs filed till 18th July, 2023, 2.81 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 91 per cent ITRs filed have been e-verified! Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 1.50 crore ITRs have already been processed," the I-T department tweeted.

The 3 crore-milestone in income tax return (ITR) filing has been reached 7 days earlier this year.

Income tax, income tax returns, tax departments, Income Tax department, ITR

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

