Over 38,000 idols immersed in Mumbai on 5th day of Ganesh Chaturthi

More than 38,000 Ganesh idols have been immersed in Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival, civic officials said on Thursday.

No untoward incident was reported anywhere during the immersion, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The 10-day festival began with the Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7.

Of the 38,717 idols immersed in the sea and artificial ponds in the city from Wednesday till 6 am on Thursday, 37,569 were from households and 1,095 belonged to sarvajanik mandals' (community groups), BMC officials said.

During the 10-day Ganpati festival, devotees usually bid farewell to idols of the elephant-headed God after one-and-a-half days, five days and seven days. The final immersion process is held on the last day (Anant Chaturdashi).