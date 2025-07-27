Home / India News / Over 50% children stunted in 63 districts across 13 states, UTs: Parl data

Over 50% children stunted in 63 districts across 13 states, UTs: Parl data

Uttar Pradesh leads the list with 34 districts showing stunting levels above 50 per cent, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Assam

Malnourished kid, malnutrition
Madhya Pradesh has multiple districts with stunting above 50 per cent, including Shivpuri (58.20 per cent), Khargone (55.02 per cent) and Guna (52.86 per cent).
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As many as 63 districts across 13 states and Union Territory, including 34 in Uttar Pradesh, have reported that more than 50 per cent of children enrolled in anganwadis are stunted, according to an analysis of multiple documents submitted in Parliament.

The analysis also showed that 199 districts reported stunting levels between 30 per cent and 40 per cent.

Stunting is a form of chronic undernutrition that occurs when children do not receive adequate nutrition over a long period of time.

According to the data based on the Ministry of Women and Child Development's Poshan Tracker for June 2025, some of the worst-affected districts with highest level of stunting include Nandurbar in Maharashtra (68.12 per cent), West Singhbhum in Jharkhand (66.27 per cent), Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh (59.48 per cent), Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh (58.20 per cent), and Bongaigaon in Assam (54.76 per cent).

Uttar Pradesh leads the list with 34 districts showing stunting levels above 50 per cent, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Assam.

In response to multiple questions, the Women and Child Development Ministry said that 35.91 per cent of the 81.9 million children aged 0-6 years measured across anganwadis were stunted and 16.5 per cent were underweight. Among children below five years of age, the prevalence of stunting was even higher at 37.07 per cent.

The situation is equally serious in terms of underweight children.

Nandurbar in Maharashtra recorded 48.26 per cent underweight prevalence, the highest in the country, followed by districts like Dhar (42 per cent), Khargone (36.19 per cent) and Barwani (36.04 per cent) in in Madhya Pradesh, Dang in Gujarat (37.20 per cent), Dungarpur (35.04 per cent), and Sukma in Chhattisgarh (34.76 per cent).

Wasting, which indicates acute malnutrition, was highest in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, at 17.15 per cent, followed by Bijapur in Chhattisgarh (15.20 per cent) and Mon in Nagaland (15.10 per cent).

Madhya Pradesh has multiple districts with stunting above 50 per cent, including Shivpuri (58.20 per cent), Khargone (55.02 per cent) and Guna (52.86 per cent).

Assam also has multiple districts with stunting above 50 per cent, including Cachar (54.11 per cent), Darrang (51.65 per cent), and South Salmara-Mankachar (52.67 per cent). Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap (52.74 per cent) and Upper Subansiri (52.10 per cent) also figure among the worst hit.

Karnataka's Raichur (52.76 per cent) and Bagalkot (51.61 per cent), Rajasthan's Salumbar (52.95 per cent), and Gujarat's Narmada (50.71 per cent) further have high prevalence of stunting.

Among Union Territories, Mahe in Puducherry had a stunting rate of 57.38 per cent, the highest among UTs.

Responding to another question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur had stressed that nutrition is not just about food but involves factors like sanitation, safe drinking water, and education.

"As malnutrition requires a multi-sectoral approach, it is crucial to address the issue in a convergent manner," she said in a written response.

She added that the government is implementing 'Mission Saksham Anganwadi' and 'Poshan 2.0', an umbrella scheme that integrates anganwadi services, 'Poshan Abhiyaan', and adolescent nutrition programmes.

The scheme focuses on community-based management of acute malnutrition (CMAM), the use of fortified rice, and the inclusion of millets in meals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt helpline, task forces: Bengal steps up migrant distress response

Tripura govt asks NHDCL to complete NH repair work before Durga puja

SC to hear pleas on EC's special electoral roll revision in Bihar on Monday

Over 200 startups have come up in space sector alone, says PM Modi

6 killed, many injured in stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar

Topics :Child stuntingstunted childrenUttar PradeshMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story