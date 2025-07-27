6 killed, many injured in stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar

At least six people were killed and many were injured after a stampede at the shrine of Goddess Mansa Devi in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

The injured are reportedly being rushed to the hospital following the stampede at the Mansa Devi temple. "Six people dead in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. I am leaving for the spot. A detailed report of the incident is awaited," Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI. (This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)