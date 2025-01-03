Over 500 flights delayed, 24 train ops hit in Delhi amid dense fog

More than 500 flights, including departures and arrivals, and 24 trains departing from Delhi were delayed on Friday amid dense fog.

According to Flightradar24 data, by 5.30 PM on Friday, about 145 arrivals were delayed at the national capital’s airport. Moreover, about 394 departures were also delayed at this airport.

In a statement on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) mentioned that "very dense" fog was reported at Palam airport, which adjoins Delhi International Airport.

"Palam airport recorded the lowest visibility of 0 metres from 8 AM to 9.30 AM, which thereafter improved and became 50 metres at 10 AM... Mainly moderate fog conditions with wind speed less than four kilometres per hour in variable directions prevailed over the region in the forenoon today (Friday)," the IMD noted.

Meanwhile, GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates and manages Delhi airport, stated on X at about 11 AM on Friday: “Low visibility procedures are still in progress at Delhi airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

DIAL did not release any information about the number of flights delayed or cancelled due to fog. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, IndiGo is the largest airline operator at Delhi airport with about 500 daily flights. Air India is the second-largest operator at Delhi airport with about 435 daily flights. SpiceJet operates about 72 daily flights to and from Delhi airport.

IndiGo stated on X on Friday morning that "another foggy morning" was expected for Delhi, Bengaluru, and Lucknow. "We advise you to monitor your flight status before starting your journey. Additionally, please allow extra time when travelling to the airport, as reduced visibility might affect vehicle movement," it added.

SpiceJet stated on X on Friday morning that due to poor visibility at Delhi airport, all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. “Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” it added.

On Friday morning, 24 trains departing from Delhi were reportedly delayed after dense fog engulfed the national capital. Some of these, such as the Brahmaputra Express, were delayed by around four hours due to zero visibility.

Similarly, Gorakh Express, Mahabodhi Express, Bihar Kranti Express, among others, also saw significant delays on account of the conditions.

The Indian Railways has been installing fog-safe devices, which are GPS-based navigation tools, in trains to ensure visibility even during dense fog. In December, the ministry had said that it had installed close to 20,000 fog-safe devices in locomotives. Additionally, the indigenous automatic train protection system, Kavach, is also expected to allow loco pilots to pass through foggy areas with relative ease.

On November 20, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu had told airlines to ensure that all check-in counters at Delhi airport were fully staffed to minimise passenger inconvenience as fog and smog began affecting flight operations.

The minister had given this direction during a meeting with representatives of major airlines, DIAL, officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The meeting was called on November 20 to assess the readiness of the aviation ecosystem amid the “early onset of fog/smog” in Delhi. More than 370 flights, including departures as well as arrivals, were delayed at Delhi airport on November 18 due to dense fog and pollution.