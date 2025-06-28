Home / India News / Govt provides armed security to AAIB chief probing Ahmedabad plane crash

Govt provides armed security to AAIB chief probing Ahmedabad plane crash

Three to four armed commandos will accompany the AAIB DG during his movements in Delhi and other parts of the country

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.
Yugandhar is leading a team that is investigating the June 12 crash of the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight which claimed at least 270 lives. (Image: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union government has extended an armed security cover to GVG Yugandhar, the director general of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, who is leading the probe into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, official sources said on Saturday.

Commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had taken over the charge of his X-category security sometime back based on a Union Home Ministry order, a source said.

The security cover was provided to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) director general following a threat perception report prepared by central intelligence agencies, the source said.

Three to four armed commandos will accompany the AAIB DG during his movements in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Yugandhar is leading a team that is investigating the June 12 crash of the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight which claimed at least 270 lives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Telangana CM pays tribute to PV Narasimha Rao on 104th birth anniversary

Goa Police books actors Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma for extortion, abduction

18 illegal Bangladeshi nationals held in Delhi, five posed as transgenders

Bihar govt hands over appointment letters for more than 21,000 police jobs

BPCL blames rain after water-mixed fuel affects MP CM's convoy vehicles

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir IndiaAAIBairplane crash

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story