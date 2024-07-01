Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Over 90 fall ill after consuming contaminated water in Maharashtra village

Ninety three persons approached a local health centre on June 26 and 27 with complaints of abdominal pain and loose motions

Representative Image: Ninety three persons have suffered from stomach infections after apparently consuming contaminated water from a well at a village in Maharashtra's Nanded district. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:56 AM IST
Ninety three persons have suffered from stomach infections after apparently consuming contaminated water from a well at a village in Maharashtra's Nanded district, officials said on Monday.

The Mugaon Tanda village, where the incident took place, has 107 houses with a population of 440, as per the officials.

Ninety three persons approached a local health centre on June 26 and 27 with complaints of abdominal pain and loose motions, district health officer Balaji Shinde told PTI.

While 56 patients were treated in the Mugaon Tanda village, 37 others were referred to a primary health centre in neighbouring Manjaram village and later discharged, he said.

A team of doctors was stationed in the Mugaon Tanda village, the official said.

"We conducted a survey and the possible source of infection was a well from where water is supplied to the villagers. The well has been sealed and water from a nearby filter plant is being made available to the villagers," he said.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

