'Overwhelmed, Justice Gavai will uphold SC values': CJI Sanjiv Khanna

Overwhelmed by the rich accolades on his last day at the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday said he was certain his successor CJI-designate Justice B R Gavai would uphold values of the Supreme Court, fundamental rights and the basic constitutional doctrines.

The ceremonial bench comprised the outgoing CJI, Justice Gavai, and Justice Sanjay Kumar, showcasing a rare moment of reflection, celebration, and reverence, not just for Justice Khanna's contributions, but the legacy of his uncle, former Supreme Court judge Justice H R Khanna, he took forward.

The CJI called Justice Gavai his "biggest support" while expressing confidence in the latter's leadership and commitment to constitutional values.

"What to say about justice and CJI designate B R Gavai, we got elevated the same year. Here we are in the collegium, and thereafter, we have interacted on several occasions. And I must say, he has been my biggest support. And I am sure that you have in Justice Gavai an excellent chief justice who's going to uphold the institution and who's going to uphold the fundamental rights who's going to uphold our basic doctrines which we have adopted and applied," he said.

In his parting remarks, Justice Khanna expressed gratitude, reflecting on the memories he carries from his years in the judiciary and said, "I am overwhelmed." "I carry with me a lot of memories. Memories that are very nice and will remain with me throughout my life," he said.

Emphasising the role of the bar and the bench in earning public trust, he shared, "The judiciary is not just judges; it includes the bar. You are the conscious keepers of the system." CJI Khanna lauded the collegiality among judges from diverse regions and backgrounds, saying such diversity allowed for richer deliberations and more nuanced decisions.

"Another thing is the biggest plus factor in this court. We have judges from different parts of the country, and they with different thought processes, different backgrounds, they are able to when we discuss, we are able to find a lot of solutions. We were able to find out the right path," he said.

Justice Gavai, who would assume the CJI office on May 14, said Justice Khanna "embraced his legacy" and built his own.

He called it not a farewell but a transition and said, "What ends today is not a career, but the beginning of another."

Justice Gavai acknowledged the weight of legacy Justice Khanna bore as the nephew of Justice H R Khanna, the lone dissenter in the 1976 ADM Jabalpur case who stood for constitutional rights during the emergency.

"To walk in the shadow of such a name is no small task," he said, "but Justice Sanjiv Khanna did more than uphold that legacy he made it his own." Justice Gavai praised his predecessor for his clarity, moral conviction, and commitment to fundamental rights, describing his judgments as "simple, elegant, and imbued with constitutional values".

He also recalled their collegial relationship, noting their shared journey from elevation to the Supreme Court to collegium deliberations.

"It has been a privilege," he said, "and I extend my heartfelt gratitude." Justice Sanjay Kumar, who sat alongside the CJI for over 10 months, reflected candid and heartfelt insights into Justice Khanna's working style.

"He doesn't make notes. Everything: page numbers, paragraph numbers, contents come from memory," he said.

Highlighting the outgoing CJI's calm and patient demeanor with lawyers, Justice Kumar said, "Even when advocates came unprepared, he never lost his temper. Instead, he gently urged them to come prepared next time." The judge was all praises for Justice Khanna's "single-minded focus and clarity of thought".

"He approached every problem, whether judicial or administrative, with sincere intent and relentless commitment," he said.

Justice Kumar added, "Sitting with him, I learned that I also had to inculcate pragmatism into that perspective." Recalling one such occasion, the judge said a case he had to author would have otherwise remained pending if not for Justice Khanna's words of wisdom.

"I would have perhaps kept it pending. This was a procedural matter, and I was to write the judgment. When I discussed it with him, he pointed out that if I kept it pending, cases all over the country would just pile up, and that was not a good situation," he said.

When it came to the bar, Attorney General R Venkataramani said CJI Khanna added "immense value" to the court.

"Your lordship leaves a void not easily filled. Like a river flowing quietly, you accomplished much with grace," he said.

The judgments, the CJI penned, were stated to carry "impeccable logic, simplicity, and elegance".

He underscored Justice Khanna's firm commitment to liberty, fairness, and institutional integrity aside from the values he upheld without personal bias, whether in procedural justice or constitutional interpretation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta commended the CJI's legal acumen and clarity in judgment.

"Even if litigants lost, we lawyers felt enriched. We always left with a new insight," he said, "as your verdicts were crisp, clear, and always enlightening." He praised Justice Khanna's ability to maintain the distinction between legal judgment and academic treatise, consistently delivering concise and impactful rulings.

The Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal apart from other bar members and lawyers showered praises on the outgoing CJI.

A lawyer said the week saw country's two greats hang their boots, one of whom was the CJI and the other cricketer Virat Kohli.

"You are the streak across the sky that is never forgotten," Sibal said.

Sibal called Justice Khanna "a beacon of light" who elevated the stature of the court.

Saying he symbolised the best in a judge, Sibal went on, "Your intuitive sense of justice, your transparency, and your encouragement to young lawyers will not be forgotten. You've set a standard for generations to come." Reflecting on Justice H R Khanna's historic dissent in the ADM Jabalpur case, Sibal drew a parallel and said, "Today, that dissent echoes louder than the forgotten majority. And you, Justice Khanna, have carried that flame forward." "You may be retiring from the bench," said another senior lawyer, "but your service to the Constitution is far from over." Justice Khanna was elevated as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11, 2024, and demitted office on May 13, 2025.

His tenure, though brief, was marked by landmark decisions, transparency initiatives, and a steadfast commitment to judicial accountability and constitutional morality.