'Give a befitting reply': Revanth Reddy urges PM Modi, demands PoK merger

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy leads a candlelight march in Hyderabad, urging PM Narendra Modi for strong action against Pakistan and a PoK merger, calling it a time for national unity

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led a candlelight march in Hyderabad to protest against the terror attack in Pahalgam. In a sharp message to the Centre, Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strong action against Pakistan and demanded the merger of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India.
 
The march on Friday saw participation from political leaders across party lines, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and senior Congress figures. Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, Telangana ministers, and several international delegates attending the two-day "Bharat Summit" in the state also joined the march in solidarity with the victims.
 
During the event, Reddy offered his condolences to those who lost their lives and urged the central government to adopt a decisive stance to prevent such attacks in the future.
 

Calls for decisive action

 
Drawing historical parallels, Reddy invoked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s leadership during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. He recalled how Atal Bihari Vajpayee had once hailed Gandhi as 'Durga' for her bold actions.
 
“It was the brave Indira Gandhi who separated Bangladesh from Pakistan… You (PM Modi) remember ‘Durga Mata’. Take action, whether it’s attacking Pakistan or any other measure,” Reddy said at the march. 

He further added, “This is not the time for compromise. A befitting reply should be given. Move ahead, and we will stand with you. The 1,400 million Indians are with you.”
 
Calling for the bifurcation of Pakistan, he said, “Merge PoK with India. We will stand with you. You are a devotee of Durga Mata. Remember Indira ji.”
 

'Not time for politics, but unity', says Reddy

 
The chief minister emphasised that the moment called for national unity, not political rhetoric, and expressed readiness to extend his government’s full support to the Centre in the wake of the tragedy.
 

Pahalgam terror attack

 
On Tuesday, a terrorist attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam killed 26 people and left several injured. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy group of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was one of the deadliest since 2019. In retaliation, India imposed severe measures against Pakistan, suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and halting river water flow. Visa services for Pakistani nationals were suspended, and existing visas revoked, except for diplomatic and official categories. Pakistan’s diplomats were expelled, and the Attari land transit post was closed. Prime Minister Modi vowed to bring those responsible to justice. 
 

Rahul Gandhi visits the injured in Srinagar

 
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the injured victims at a hospital in Srinagar. Speaking to the media, he condemned the attack and called on the nation to remain united in fighting terrorism.
 
“It’s been a terrible tragedy… The entire people of Jammu & Kashmir have condemned this terrible act and are fully supportive of the nation at this time,” he said. Gandhi also noted that the Opposition expressed unanimous support for government action during the all-party meeting held on Thursday.
 

Owaisi condemns attack, distributes black armbands

 
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also participated in the candle march and reiterated his stand against terrorism. In a post on X, he wrote, “We are all united against terrorism. Along with @revanth_anumula & thousands of Indian citizens, I participated in a candlelight march against the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack.”
 
Owaisi distributed black armbands at a mosque in Shastripuram ahead of Friday prayers, encouraging people to wear them in protest.   
 

Pahalgam attack: Protests across Hyderabad

 
Following Friday prayers, a protest was held at the historic Charminar, while peaceful rallies were also organised in Begum Bazar, where shopkeepers voluntarily shut their businesses. Another protest took place in Malkajgiri.
 
(With agency inputs)
