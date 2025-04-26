Tourists feel 'safe' in J&K's Srinagar, Pahalgam deserted after attack

Amid heightened security following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives, tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Srinagar say they feel safe and welcomed, crediting the warmth and support of locals.

While Dal Lake remains lively with visitors enjoying the picturesque landscape of the valley, nearby Pahalgam appears deserted, with a heavy security presence replacing the usual tourist crowds.

"I don't feel good about leaving today. I've had a great time here. The hoteliers have supported us throughout our stay. We felt no fear, and locals have been welcoming. Tourists must visit -- there is no fear as such," said Vikram Bhai Vyas, a tourist from Gujarat's Vadodara.

Another tourist, Bakul Sharma, who came to Srinagar on April 21, said, "We feel completely safe. There are no issues. There is no fear. People planning a visit should come."

Vaibhavi Vyas, also from Gujarat, said she felt reassured by the visible presence of army personnel in the region.

However, visuals from Pahalgam's Baisaran valley -- the site of the attack -- tell a different story. Once teeming with tourists, the area now shows sparse movement, limited to a few civilians and patrolling security forces.

Meanwhile, security agencies and Jammu and Kashmir authorities have intensified their crackdown on those linked to the attack.

On Saturday, authorities demolished another residential structure at Chotipora village in Shopian district, allegedly linked to a terrorist, believed to be involved in the Pahalgam attack.

Another house belonging to a suspect, identified as Zakir Ahmad Ganie, at Mutalhama village in Kulgam district was also demolished. Ganie has been active since 2023 and is believed to be directly involved in the attack.

Earlier on Friday, the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, was demolished.

Adil Guree, a resident of Guree village in Bijbehara block of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national, mostly tourists. He has been declared the most wanted, and the Anantnag Police have offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any specific information leading to his arrest. Two Pakistani nationals were also declared most wanted in the case.

The attack on innocent civilians by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while leaving several others injured, has caused a huge uproar across the nation.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.