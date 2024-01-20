Home / World News / Pakistan's top poll body to challenge HC's remarks on poll symbol case

Pakistan's top poll body to challenge HC's remarks on poll symbol case

The ECP's order reproduced parts of the LHC order, emphasizing the court's remarks against the commission and its officers

Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Islamabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Pakistan's top election body has decided to file an application in the Lahore High Court seeking to expunge the court's remarks against it in the verdict in connection with the election symbol case, a media report said on Saturday.

Pakistan is to hold general elections on February 8.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the order after conducting a hearing (on the matter) and reviewing the Lahore High Court (LHC) order of January 17, The News International newspaper reported.

Calling it as an unusual move, the newspaper said, The ECP has decided to file a civil miscellaneous application in the LHC to expunge the court's remarks against the commission in the verdict on the election symbol case.

Earlier, the Bahawalpur bench of the LHC, in response to writ petitions seeking a change of poll symbols, had criticised the election commission and a returning officer for violating the law and not performing their duties accordingly.

The court had issued notices to several officials, including the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan and the provincial election commissioner of Punjab, the paper said and added that the ECP through the civil miscellaneous application aims to have these remarks expunged.

In the event of rejection, the ECP intends to approach a higher forum.

The ECP's order reproduced parts of the LHC order, emphasizing the court's remarks against the commission and its officers. The order highlighted that the ECP is aware of its constitutional duties and performs them on time. It emphasised that the remarks of the honourable court are baseless and, therefore, the ECP has decided to seek their removal, it added.

Also Read

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

No 'hurdle' left in holding polls after ex-PM Imran's arrest: Pak analyst

Not rain, but floodlight failure in Lahore stops PAK vs BAN in Asia Cup

Nawaz Sharif will return to Pak next month to face court cases: PM Sharif

Imran Khan's wife submits affidavit in SC, claims life threat for PTI chief

Relatives of hostages held by Hamas protest outside Netanyahu's home

EAM holds detailed discussions with Palestinian counterpart in Uganda

Israeli airstrike on Syria kills at least 4 Iranian advisers: Report

Women and children main victims of Israel-Hamas war with 16,000 killed: UN

Jaishankar calls on SL Prez Wickremesinghe, discusses bilateral initiatives

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pakistan High CourtElection

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story