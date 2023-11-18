Home / India News / Pakistan smog crisis: Lahore tops global pollution ranking with 470 AQI

Pakistan smog crisis: Lahore tops global pollution ranking with 470 AQI

The second-largest city in Pakistan continues to suffer from a smog crisis that has affected the health and livelihood of millions of people

ANI Asia
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Pakistan's Lahore on Thursday topped the global pollution ranking with an unhealthy air quality level during the whole day, Dawn reported.

The second-largest city in Pakistan continues to suffer from a smog crisis that has affected the health and livelihood of millions of people.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to Swiss air quality technology company, IQAir, Lahore's air quality was the worst in the world, with the air quality index (AQI) at a "hazardous" 470, followed by Delhi at 302 and Karachi at 204.

The smog, which is caused by a combination of vehicle emissions, industrial pollution and crop burning, has reached dangerous levels, with the concentration of PM2.5, the most harmful particulate matter, exceeding 15 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value, as per Dawn.

Visibility in the city has been reduced and flight operations disrupted due to the smog.

Many Lahore residents have complained of respiratory problems, eye infections and skin diseases due to the toxic air. Some have even left the city to escape the smog.

The Punjab caretaker government on Wednesday announced the closure of all educational institutions and public and private offices in the province on Saturday as part of measures to mitigate smog. The decision was made by the provincial cabinet in light of the Lahore High Court verdict.

The smog crisis in Lahore and Punjab is not a new phenomenon. It occurs every year in October, November and December, when the weather conditions trap the pollutants in the lower atmosphere, as per Dawn.

According to IQAir, Pakistan is the third-most polluted country in the world and Lahore is the most polluted city.

Also Read

Ex-PM Imran Khan summoned in Lahore Corps Commander House attack case

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Delhi's air quality dips to 394, improves slightly to 'very poor' category

Petition seeking Pak PM Sharif's disqualification filed in Lahore HC

Delhi CM Kejriwal sends report to L-G demanding sacking of chief secy

Tunnel collapse: Rescue halted, another machine from Indore to reach today

Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto for Telangana assembly elections

AQI improves to 'very poor', but no respite from toxic air in Delhi

LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal sends report to L-G demanding sacking of chief secy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pakistan smogair pollution

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story