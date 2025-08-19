Palghar cops on alert as containers fallen from ship likely to drift ashore

Palghar police in Maharashtra have been put on alert following a message from higher authorities about the probable drifting of some containers from a cargo ship in the Arabian Sea, according to officials.

As per the police message circulated on Monday, 48 containers fell from the ship 'MV Phonnix 15' after it crossed 20 nautical miles from Salah in Oman.

The Directorate General of Shipping has informed that 48 containers from the vessel fell into the sea. Out of these, 8 containers have so far been recovered, while the remaining have either sunk or are suspected to have drifted towards the shore, it said.