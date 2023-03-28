PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

The last date to link the Aadhaar card and PAN card has been extended by three months to June 30, 2023. Earlier, the date was fixed as March 31. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) made the announcement through a release.

If these are not linked by the deadline, there are several consequences a user may have to face.

PAN-Aadhaar link check: How to check if your cards are linked or not

Visit the official e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/). Click on "Link Aadhaar Status" under the "Quick Links". Enter the PAN and Aadhaar number and click "View Link Aadhaar Status". If your Aadhaar and PAN are not linked, a pop-up menu on the screen will show "PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on the "Link Aadhaar" link to link your Aadhaar with PAN." If the cards are linked, the message will say, "Your Aadhaar is linked with PAN".

PAN-Aadhaar link online: Step-by-step guide here

Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in). Click on the "Link Aadhaar" option. Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as per Aadhaar in the relevant fields. Verify the details and submit. Upon successful linking, a confirmation message will be displayed on the screen, and an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Why has the Centre made PAN-Aadhaar linking necessary?

The main reason behind making the linking of PAN cards and Aadhaar cards mandatory was to reduce the duplication of PAN cards. Multiple PAN cards issued to the same person lead to inaccuracy in calculating and collecting tax. It also makes it difficult for authorities to track tax evasion.

The mandatory linking of the two cards is expected to improve compliance and reduce tax evasion in India.