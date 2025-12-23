'No PUC, no fuel' policy to stay even after GRAP-IV is lifted: Delhi govt

He said enforcement of anti-pollution measures would continue even after Grap-IV is eased, adding that vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to operate in the city.

SIrsa also said that recent inspections had found multiple PUC centres not operating, while 12 were detected with faulty equipment. He added that the centres have been suspended and served notices, warning that violations will invite strict action.

He said that approval has also been granted for four new vehicle emission testing centres, along with permission to open additional testing facilities for commercial vehicles.