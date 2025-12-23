Delhi HC orders Meta, X to remove posts misusing Sunil Gavaskar's identity

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora passed the interim injunction in a suit filed by Gavaskar seeking protection of his personality rights.

The court ordered that Meta users remove the infringing URLs within 72 hours. If they fail to do so, the platform itself must take down the content. A similar direction was issued to X Corp.

E-commerce sellers were also instructed to remove listings that misuse Gavaskar’s name to sell products.

During the previous hearing, the court had asked Gavaskar to provide the offending URLs to Google, Meta and X, directing them to act on his takedown request within a week.

On Tuesday, Senior Advocate Gopal Jain, representing Gavaskar, informed the court that Basic Subscriber Information (BSI) and IP logs of the users had been provided. The court then directed him to amend the memo of parties to include these users in the case, the report said.

Unauthorised use of Gavaskar’s name, image

In his plea, Gavaskar highlighted the unauthorised use of his persona, including fake critical comments against Indian men’s cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir and other cricketers. He also flagged fabricated remarks attributed to Virat Kohli.