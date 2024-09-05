Panel on Covid finds irregularities worth crores, says Karnataka minister

Karnataka Minister H K Patil on Thursday said the Justice John Michael Cunha panel in its report on the Covid-19 management has mentioned irregularities to the tune of crores of rupees' during the previous BJP government in the state. The preliminary inquiry report has been assigned to a team of officers comprising Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Secretary and some other officers to analyse it and file the report in a month, Patil, who holds law and parliamentary affairs portfolio, told reporters after the cabinet meeting. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The minister said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raised the subject related to Justice Michael D'Cunha commission's report on irregularities during Covid-19 pandemic.

The report has been submitted comprising five to six volumes, he added.

Justice D'Cunha has mentioned about the irregularities to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees. There is also reference to the missing files. The report has taken into account the public accounts committee report and many details. After the details are analysed, the steps to be taken and other information will be revealed.

The Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary to CM, and some other officers have been entrusted with it. Within a month, they will submit the report.

According to Patil, the Chief Minister told the cabinet that the probe panel has made three observations.

Justice D'Cunha has made serious observations. There are hundreds and hundreds of crores of misappropriation, mishandling and malpractice has taken place. The report has also said that there are many files which are missing, which were not brought before him despite repeatedly asking about it, the Minister said.

He said the report will be examined as also those officers who did not bring the file before the retired High Court judge.

Very soon, maybe in less than a month the report will be examined and submitted to the Chief Minister and cabinet, Patil said.

The Minister further said, The investigation is not completed yet. We have again given six months extension. The preliminary report of Justice D'Cunha has been given to the Chief Minister. We have given six months more time.

On the quantum of the misappropriation of public money, he said it is worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

Once the officers bring out details of the probe report, they will be shared with public.

The judicial inquiry was ordered in August, 2023 and it was entrusted to probe into the procurement of medicines, equipment and the alleged irregularities in oxygen supply during the Covid-19 pandemic when the BJP was in power.

The government order said it has taken serious note of charges made by the Public Accounts Committee in its report in July-August regarding the procurement of medicines, equipment and oxygen mismanagement that led to the deaths of people.

As per the order the departments concerned will have to provide the documents required for the investigation and all necessary facilities including staff, space, stationery, vehicle and equipment needed to operate an office.

The ruling Congress has been alleging largescale irregularities in the Covid management during the previous BJP rule in the state. It had promised to conduct a fair inquiry into the irregularities if voted to power.